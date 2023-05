is one of the most desirable bachelors of Bollywood. Though he has crossed 50, the charm, swag and appeal of Bhaijaan remains intact. Over the years, everyone in and around Salman Khan has been asked about his marriage. From celeb astrologers to his co-stars everyone has commented on the same. Salman Khan is one of the star guests at IIFA 2023. On the green carpet, anchor and host Alena Khalife said to him that she would like to marry him. The superstar was kind of superstar. He told her that he was past his marriageable age. IIFA 2023 is leading entertainment news in India. Also Read - IIFA 2023: Vicky Kaushal looks dapper as he arrives on green carpet

IIFA 2023: Salman Khan reacts to Alena Khalife's marriage proposal

Netizens have sent in their mixed reactions. Some have made fun of how Salman Khan's name gets linked to actresses, while others said that he looked least bit interested in what she was saying. Alena Khalife said that she fell in love with him from the moment she first saw him. Well, if that is the case then the queue is really long. Also Read - IIFA 2023 Technical Awards Winners List: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2 emerge as big winners of the evening

Salman Khan was supposed to get married to once. Even the marriage cards were printed. However, they called it off at the end minute. After that, he was in alleged relationships with , and . In between, his name got linked to as well. The latest one was a shocker. Rumors did the rounds that and Salman Khan have grown very close during the making of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He was seen at the wedding of her brother in Mangalore which added more fuel to the gossip.

Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3. The movie is coming in November. He is back in the Yash Raj Films franchise as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. Plus, he is on board for 's Prem Ki Shaadi. The actor will start work on Tiger Vs Pathaan at the start of January 2024. Fans have a lot to look forward too. Plus, there is Bigg Boss 17 and Bigg Boss OTT 2 coming up.