IIFA is happening in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and superstar Salman Khan is one of the attendees. Just last night a lot of Bollywood celebrities flew from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi. And a couple of hours ago, Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as well. The superstar was seen greeting a young fan with a hug. And just hours after the incident, Salman posted a new look from IIFA 2023 event. It is not the first time that the Tiger 3 star has sported such a look. He looks younger. His new look has got a mixed reaction from fans.

Salman Khan reaches Abu Dhabi, Dubai to attend IIFA 2023

Everyone is now looking forward to the IIFA event. Salman Khan is in Dubai along with other stars such as , , and more. The superstar has grabbed headlines in the entertainment news for his new look from the IIFA 2023 event. The actor is seen in a maroon shirt, black trousers and a mirror belt. He looks as fit as ever. But what's got everyone talking is the French beard that he is sporting. And along with that, the black shades. His handsomeness has increased all of a sudden. The Tiger 3 star just shared his location and tagged IIFA's official Instagram handle. Check out Salman Khan's Instagram post here:

Watch the video of Salman Khan at IIFA 2023 here:

Fans react to Salman Khan's new look at IIFA

A video of Salman Khan from the IIFA event is also going viral. He greeted everyone in his usual style which is with a Salaam and a Namaste. He greeted and interacted with the esteemed guests and also dished out some awards to some people.

Everything that Salman Khan does grabs attention. And when he is sharing his new look, it is something that people will talk and speculate about. Salman's new look has got a mixed response. From some people loving his look to some people shading him, there are all kinds of reactions. Some even felt that Salman is looking thin. Some felt he is copying Robert Downey Jr aka Tony Stark. Check out the reactions here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 with . He has not announced any other project apart from Tiger 3. But there are rumours about Pathaan vs Tiger which will feature him and together.