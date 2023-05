just made a day of this little young boy at the airport. The superstar was on his way to attend the IIFA that is happening in Abu Dhabi this year at Yas Island, and amid super tight security, he saw a little boy running towards him, and the superstar let him in and hugged him tight as if he were one of his known kids. Salman Khan loves kids, and his love for the little ones can always be seen. And this latest video of the Tiger 3 star hugging the little fan proves his heart melts for kids. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans pick THIS Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star among Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora for Salman Khan show; SHOCKING poll results

Salman Khan fans are praising this sweet gesture of the superstar and putting the seal on their statements that there is no superstar like Salman Khan, and we agree. Salman Khan is right now living under threat, and he too is unhappy with this super tight security around him. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has openly threatened to kill the superstar, and ever since then Salman's protection has been doubled, and he cannot even go for his cycling, which he misses a lot amid all this.

In his latest interview with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adaalat, Salman Khan spoke his heart out, where the superstar mentioned feeling a little sacred these days and how he gets irked by all this. Well, his statement created quite a controversy when he said that he feels more safe in Dubai compared to India, and there he doesn't have as much security compared to our own country. On a professional level, Salman is all set for Tiger 3's release along with , so he started shooting for their crossover film with .