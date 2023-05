was one of the attractions of IIFA 2023. His presence added star power to the glitzy event held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. But one video created a lot of hullabaloo. In the video, one could see that got pushed by the security team of Salman Khan. This was not all. In the clip, one could even see the superstar staring at the Sam Bahadur actor. Vicky Kaushal cleared the air on what exactly happened as the video spread like wildfire. Salman Khan also hugged Vicky Kaushal later on the green carpet. He said that the matter was wrongly interpreted by the video.



INSIDER CLOSE TO SALMAN KHAN SPILLS THE BEANS

It seems Salman Khan was very upset with how everything unfolded on the red carpet. It seems he did try to have a conversation with Vicky Kaushal in the video but his security team forced him to exit the venue. After the death threats issued to him by Lawrence Bishnoi and Canadian mafia don Goldy Brar, the actor has been following the instructions of his team of bodyguards. The source told India Today that there is a protocol arrangement in place for the superstar. It means that he has to be escorted from point A to B in a certain time frame when he is in the midst of crowds. The source told India Today, " The first video where what looks like an angry Salman glaring at Vicky was in fact a follow up to a moment, they had backstage. They had briefly exchanged hellos which were very pleasant and not awkward at all." It seems a number of stars with their security and managerial teams were on the red carpet when Salman Khan came out. They had to act in haste.

This is the reason why Salman Khan did not stop for small pleasantries and walked ahead. In fact, they wanted to chat but his team took him ahead. The superstar was reportedly very upset with how it was reflected on video and wanted to "fix the situation" at the earliest.

ALL'S WELL BETWEEN SALMAN KHAN AND VICKY KAUSHAL

It seems Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal have met before. The actor respects Salman Khan as a senior colleague from the industry. The video made it awkward for both of them. Salman Khan checked with his team if he could meet Vicky and hugged him on the green carpet. In fact, Vicky told the press that at times unnecessary chatter floods news. He told the media, "There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that."