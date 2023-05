IIFA 2023 fever has gripped everyone. Bollywood stars are in Abu Dhabi for the big event of the year. Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal and many more stars are going to be a part of the event. Pictures and videos of the stars have already started coming in. Now a video from IIFA 2023 has surfaced in which fans could see Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan bumping into each other. And netizens are not quite happy with the treatment received by the Masaan star. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: These two celeb contestants already evicted from Rohit Shetty show?

In the video, fans can see obliging to a fan's demand for a selfie. , and his team of bodyguards could be seen coming from the opposite direction. As the Dabangg Khan passed by, his bodyguard pushed Vicky Kaushal aside. Though the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor tried to have a conversation with Salman Khan, he walked past him by mildly reacting to what Vicky was saying. Netizens have a drastic reaction to this video. Some people found the reaction of Salman Khan's security team 'rude'. A comment on the video read, "Aam admi ki tarah side me kar dia but we all know the security reason for Salman khan." Another comment on the video read, "Doesn't look very friendly talk. Both look angry. Salman didn't even say anything back to what he was saying." salman khan and his bodyguards have to respect vicky and don't push him like that he is also a celebrity."

A lot of Salman Khan fans also defended his bodyguard saying that they were simply doing their job as the Dabangg Khan has received death threats.

Talking about IIFA 2023, it will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal, Farah Kha, Abhishek Bachchan and . Stars like Nora Fatehi, , and others are going to perform. It is expected that quite a few celebrities will be attending the awards ceremony. We await new pictures and videos from the grand event.