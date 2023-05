IIFA 2023 was held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with a host of celebs in attendance. , , , , , , , , , were some of the big stars at the event. Crowds had gathered to see their favourite Bollywood stars. One of the younger stars was . The young man who made his debut as a child with was recently seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He is known to TV audiences as Aladdin from the SAB TV show. Nigam has done a few music videos as well. Also Read - IIFA 2023: Hrithik Roshan has epic reaction when paparazzi school a man screaming his name [Watch Video]

There is a clip where we can see a male fan cupping the face of Siddharth Nigam and giving him a kiss. It is a funny video. While some people have trolled him, others said that those who have followed Siddharth Nigam's journey know how much he has struggled in life. Also Read - IIFA 2023: Babil Khan wins over netizens; Qala actor's smile and humility reminds fans of late Irrfan [Watch Video]

Siddharth Nigam is also seen posing with a lady. Many began trolling that they did not know who exactly was Siddharth but people have come in support of the actor. A person wrote, "The fact is those who are his fans right now knows his whole journey and struggle. But in future many people will become his fan after seeing his Bollywood projects who are now saying "I don't even know him". Let the time speak cz this boy is full of talent and he's gonna prove that super soon in Bollywood too. Upcoming superstar." In the past, we have seen fans touching male actors like , and Varun Dhawan. Also Read - IIFA 2023 complete winners list: Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Drishyam 2 bag top honours; Brahmastra gets maximum nods

Siddharth Nigam is a trained gymnast since childhood. After his debut with Dhoom 3, he moved onto TV where he worked on shows like Mahakumbh and Chakravartin Ashok Samrat. He was adored as the young version of Emperor Ashoka. Of late, rank outsiders are getting immense love from general public and it is a heartening sign.