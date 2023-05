Yas Island in Abu Dhabi is hosting IIFA 2023. A number of Bollywood stars like , , , and are there. There was a lot of glamour, dance, humour and some mesmerizing performances as people gathered to celebrate Indian cinema. The International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA), along with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) extended the best possible hospitality to the Bollywood celebrities. Some of the singers who gave scintillating performances for the crowds were , Badshah, , Sukhbir Singh, and Iulia Vantur. This year, it is being sponsored by one of the realty giants from South India. It is the biggest spectacle dominating Indian entertainment news. and were the hosts of the event. Also Read - IIFA 2023: Vicky Kaushal reacts to viral reports that Salman Khan's bodyguards pushed him

Some of the celebs who performed on stage included Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah, and Nora Fatehi. The nine categories under the Technical Awards category are Cinematography, Screenplay, Dialogue, Editing, Choreography, Sound Design, Sound Mixing, Background Score, and Special Effects (Visuals). Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi turned showstoppers for a special capsule collection made by Manish Malhotra. Gangubai Kathiawadi got the maximum number of trophies.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Gangubai Kathiawadi took home three awards. The movie starred , , Shantanu Maheshwari in main roles.

1. Cinematography - Sudeep Chatterjee

2. Screenplay– Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha

3. Dialogue– Utkarshini Vashishtha, Prakash Kapadia

2 won two awards. 's movie was one of the blockbusters of 2022.

1. Choreography for the title track– Bosco Caesar

2. Sound Design – Mandar Kulkarni

Ajay Devgn’s 2 won the award for Best Editing.

1. Editing – Sandeep Francis

As expected, and 's fantasy-action : Part One—Shiva took home award for Special Effects

1. Special Effects (Visual) – DNEG, Redefine

Vikram Vedha won one award

1. Background Score – Sam CS

One of the best films on Netflix last year was Monica O My Darling. It starred Rajkummar Rao, and .

1. Sound Mixing – Gunjan A Sah, Boloy Kumar Doloi, Rahul Karpe

There is a lot more action in store from IIFA 2023. It is one of the glitzy Bollywood events of the year.