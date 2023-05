Vicky Kaushal was pushed by Salman Khan’s bodyguards at the IIFA Awards 2023, and it is being reported that the superstar too gave him the cold shoulder. The video of Salman Khan making an entry at the award show and how his army of bodyguards make everyone move aside, including Vicky, and the netizens have mixed responses to it, but did Salman actually ignore Vicky? If you watch the video carefully, as the Tiger 3 makes an entry, he has eye contact with Vicky and even stops for minutes to have a conversation with him, so the superstar ignoring the Zare Hatke Zara Bachke actor is completely baseless. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill part ways? Here's what's sparked the heartbreaking rumour

Watch the video of Salman Khan's bodyguards pushing Vicky Kaushal as he makes the entry at the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.

In fact, an insider close to Bollywood life reveals that Vicky and Salman are bonding extremely well, there are no cold vibes or awkwardness between the stars, they are both having a fun time at the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, and they are yelling around quite well. We definitely miss being a part of the award show this year. Katrina and Vicky are a happy married couple, and despite all the past, both Salman and Vicky are extremely cordial with each other. Today, even Kat is friends with Salman and will soon be seen in Tiger 3 along with him. Talking about Vicky, he has always considered Salman his inspiration, and he indeed looks up to him like every other young actor. Vicky is a thoroughly professional actor, and he never mixes his personal and professional lives.

On the professional front, the actor has been religiously promoting his next romantic comedy with , and the response to the trailer and songs of the film is positive, and audiences are waiting to witness this romantic comedy drama in theatres.