The entertainment industry is known for its drama. Sometimes, this drama is created by the media and at times by the celebrities themselves. Recently, one such incident caused a stir, which involved actor Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan's bodyguards. A video went viral on social media which allegedly showed Salman Khan's bodyguards pushing Vicky Kaushal at the IIFA 2023 event held in Abu Dhabi. Fans of both actors began targeting each other online, and the incident became the talk of the town. Also Read - IIFA 2023: Vicky Kaushal ignored by Salman Khan is a baseless rumour; here’s how the two bonded sans Katrina Kaif [Exclusive]

However, Vicky Kaushal decided to break his silence and clear the air around the incident. In his reaction to the viral video showing him being pushed aside by Salman Khan's bodyguards, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor told ANI, “There is unnecessary chatter about many things. Things are not actually as they seem sometimes in the video.” He further added, "There is no point in talking about that." Also Read - IIFA 2023: Salman Khan's guards push Vicky Kaushal aside as they bump into each other, Netizens say, 'Aam aadmi ki tarah...' [WATCH VIDEO]

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi, UAE: There is unnecessary chatter about many things. Things are not actually as they seem sometimes in the video. There is no point in talking about that: Actor Vicky Kaushal reacts to viral video showing him being pushed aside by Actor Salman Khan's… pic.twitter.com/xfXOYNGujZ — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023

It was during a moment when Vicky Kaushal was obliging a fan with a selfie that Salman Khan entered the scene with his convoy, which was surrounded by his bodyguards. As per the video, Vicky Kaushal tried to shake hands with Salman, but he ignored him before leaving. Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan takes an autoride as 'Gaadi nahi aayi'; fans defend as trolls call it 'publicity stunt' [WATCH VIDEO]

However, in another video, both Vicky Kaushal and Salman were seen meeting and hugging each other on the green carpet. This ended the speculations that something might be wrong between the actors.

Celebrities often find themselves in such situations where their actions and statements are scrutinized and sensationalized by the media and fans alike. However, it is important to understand that they are also human and can make mistakes. Therefore, it is essential to treat such incidents with maturity and not jump to conclusions.

As fans, we should focus on supporting our favourite celebrities and enjoy their work without involving ourselves in unnecessary debates and controversies. With platforms like social media, it is easier than ever to interact with celebrities and follow their lives, but it is essential to maintain a level of decency and respect towards them as well.