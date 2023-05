Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular actors we have in the country. He was in Dubai for the IIFA Awards 2023 held in Yas Island, Dubai. Vicky was hosting the big awards night alongside Abhishek Bachchan. He was also joined by his Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Sara Ali Khan. The actor performed with a lot of celebs including Hrithik Roshan, Rakhi Sawant and others. And Vicky's video with Rakhi is going viral online. The actor almost tripped while grooving with Rakhi. It is such a ROFL sight. Also Read - IIFA 2023: Vicky Kaushal looks dapper as he arrives on green carpet

Vicky Kaushal dances with Rakhi Sawant; but trips

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most entertaining actors in the country. He is always in his element and ya'll would have seen it in the videos that he infrequently shares on his Instagram stories sometimes. The actor was in Yas Island a couple of hours ago and he did give his best while entertaining the various Bollywood celebs present with his duties as a host. And at one point, he grooved with Rakhi Sawant. They both performed on Katrina Kaif's popular songs Chikni Chameli and Sheila Ki Jawani. Rakhi being Rakhi and the performer that she is, caused Vicky to trip. But the host took it sportingly. Sara Ali Khan who was also with them didn't let the opportunity to promote their movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke started defending the actor. Also Read - Salman Khan Hugs Vicky Kaushal After IIFA controversy | IIFA Awards 2023

Watch the video of Vicky Kaushal and Rakhi Sawant dancing together at IIFA 2023 here:

Vicky Kaushal grooves with Hrithik Roshan

Not just Rakhi, but Vicky Kaushal also performed with Hrithik Roshan. They grooved to Hrithik's popular number Ek Pal Jeena. Hrithik being Hrithik performed with his usual flexibility. Vicky did great matching up with HR who is one of the best dancers in Bollywood. Also Read - IIFA 2023: Vicky Kaushal reacts to viral reports that Salman Khan's bodyguards pushed him

Trending Now

Watch the video of Vicky Kaushal dancing with Hrithik Roshan here:

Man! The way Vicky is trying to match up, he's a proper proper HR fanboy. If you didn't know here's the video evidence ? And also shoutout to whatever AB's doing here ?#VickyKaushal #HrithikRoshan #AbhishekBachchan #IIFA2023 pic.twitter.com/49d4TgksCw — A ? (@scrappinthrough) May 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Vicky recently grabbed headlines for being pushed by Salman Khan's bodyguards while at the IIFA Awards 2023. Vicky had rubbished the controversial claims saying that there was no point in reacting to the same. Later on, Salman and Vicky shared a hug on the red carpet the video of which went viral online. On the work front, Vicky and Sara's film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is releasing on 2nd June.