IIFA Awards 2022 is happening in Abu Dhabi. It’s spread over 3 days from June 2-June 4. Many celebs have already reached there. Today there was a press conference which was attended by , , Maniesh Paul, , Tiger Shroff, and other celebs. In a video clip of the conference, Salman seemed a bit upset with Riteish and it had something to do with Maniesh. Also Read - KK's 5 biggest hits starring Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and more celebs that are etched on our memories

It so happened that Riteish praised Maniesh’s hosting skills. Riteish said, “Maniesh, I just want to say that you are the best things that has happened to hosting. Period.” After this, Salman, who was also there on stage, said something which wasn’t audible. It seems he was upset that Riteish didn’t say anything about his hosting skills. Salman has been the host of Bigg Boss since many years now. Riteish then went up to Salman and said sorry. As you might be aware, the main event on June 4 will be hosted Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul. It will be fun to see them together. Have a look at the video below: Also Read - IIFA 2022: Salman Khan spotted at airport, netizens are upset with his behaviour towards a fan; 'Itna attitude laate kaha se hai ye' [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans are reacting on the video. “Salman's Bhai apse achha hosting koi nhi kr sakta,” read a comment. “King of Bollywood Salman bhai,” wrote another user. Also Read - Badshah shares hate message he got after KK’s demise – ‘Tu kab marega?’

Meanwhile, Riteish, Salman and Shahid unveiled the logo of IIFA Metaverse during the press conference. He expressed his excitement to be at IIFA and said that his association with it has been for years.

Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, , , Ananya Panday, , and are slated to perform this year at IIFA.