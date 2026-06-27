IIFA Connex: Pankaj Tripathi lauds IIFA 2026 for being 'beautiful celebration of cinema', Dia Mirza explains why it is special

Designed for connection, collaboration and conversation, IIFA Connex Edition 2 brought the industry leaders together to decode the infinite audience.

The excitement is clearly building for IIFA 2026, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards. And the world’s most talked about celebration of Indian cinema concluded the second edition of IIFA Connex recently. For the unversed, IIFA Connex is quickly emerging as the industry's go-to networking and thought leadership platform. And as expected, it saw the attendance of some of the biggest names from the worlds of entertainment, technology, media, and business. Over interesting conversations, industry leaders managed to explored one big question - What does the future of entertainment look like, and how will India help shape it? This edition was organised around the themed 'The Infinite Audience: How Streaming, Creators & Technology are Shaping the Future of Entertainment' and it featured an impressive panel of voices who have played a crucial role in redefining the global content landscape.

Popular actor Pankaj Tripathi - who is often lauded for his versatile acting and impactful storytelling, said, “IIFA has always been a beautiful celebration of cinema and storytelling, and IIFA Connex is a wonderful initiative that brings people together for meaningful conversations beyond films. It was lovely to be part of ‘The Infinite Audience’ and discuss how streaming, creators and technology are changing the way we connect with audiences today. I truly enjoyed the exchange of thoughts and the warmth of sharing the stage with such inspiring voices. Evenings like these remind us how entertainment continues to evolve while still keeping human connection at its heart."

Dia Mirza, who isn't just an impeccable actress, but also an environmental advocate, moderated the session and said, “IIFA has always held a special place in my journey, and it’s wonderful to see how IIFA Connex is creating such relevant and forward-looking conversations for the entertainment fraternity. Hosting ‘The Infinite Audience’ panel was truly special, as we explored how streaming platforms, creators, and emerging technologies are reshaping the future of storytelling and content consumption. The energy in the room and the perspectives shared by industry leaders made it an incredibly enriching experience. This edition beautifully highlighted how dynamically India is influencing global entertainment and creative trends. IIFA Connex is a fantastic initiative that brings the industry together beyond the celebrations, creating meaningful dialogue around the future of the art and business we all deeply care about.”

While talking about her take on India's rapidly evolving content ecosystem, Gunjan Soni, Country Managing Director, YouTube India, said, "The way India creates and consumes content is experiencing a generational shift. We are witnessing an incredible era of cultural convergence where independent creators are marrying agility with studio-level craftsmanship on the biggest screens in our homes. I am thrilled to join IIFA Connex to explore how world-class stories are building deep audience trust and redefining entertainment in this screen-agnostic digital age."

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