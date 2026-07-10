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Ikka X Review: Booby Deol and Akshaye Khanna’s courtroom drama gets mixed review from netizens

Explore what people are saying about the Booby Deol and Akshaye Khanna's new movie with these Ikka X reviews. Read ahead to see what people liked and disliked about this courtroom drama here.

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By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: July 10, 2026 10:01 PM IST
Ikka X Review: Booby Deol and Akshaye Khanna’s courtroom drama gets mixed review from netizens

Ikka X Review Booby Deol and Akshaye Khanna’s courtroom drama gets mixed review from netizens

Ikka X Review: Netizens are sharing mixed reactions to Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna’s new courtroom drama. While some viewers praise the intense performances and sharp legal back-and-forth, others feel the pacing drags in parts. Overall, the social media buzz suggests a film that divides audiences but remains an engaging watch.

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Ikka X Reviews

As this movie was released today, fans are now taking over social media to discuss their honest views on this.

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One user said, “#Ikka Review: #AkshayeKhanna in Rahman Dakait mode outshines subpar #SunnyDeol but still couldn't save the day.

From the first scene, Akshay's walk, staring, expressions and dialogue delivery everything is in Rahman Dakait zone for no reason. Sunny, without aggression and loud dialogues, doesn't look like a hero.

Ikka still has enough twists to survive in the end, but #SiddharthMalhotra's serial-like vision and pauses have hurt the film. The romantic sub-plots are terrible. It's a Pure OTT project in that sense, but still feel underwhelming.

RATING - ⭐⭐✨ 2.5/5*”

Another user gave their honest reviews saying, “Rating: ⭐⭐½

#Ikka turns out to be an AVERAGE AFFAIR. Comprises of a GOOD CLIMAX, and brilliant performances by the cast, but the screenplay and the story doesn't hold you enough, and doesn't go to the best way possible, ending up being average.

#SunnyDeol delivers an emotionally layered performance and as always has a superb screen presence. #AkshayeKhanna does what he had to, very good act. #DiaMirza is reliable, #TillotamaShome is good.

The film opens up on a decent note, and then the further happenings are filled with twists, something comes up when the film is about to go downhill, though it isn't enough to make the film a good one.

The direction of #SiddharthPMalhotra is average. The drama happening around in the film looks slow at times, though there are a few emotional scenes.

The climax is filled with a surprise, though, and the Endgame between Sunny and Akshaye is revealed. Watch it to find out.”

A user praised this courtroom drama saying, “A well-written courtroom drama with strong performances from Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna and Tillotama Shome ?they all carried the whole movie really well ☺️emotional connect in this film is very strong ❤️

The screenplay is gripping from start to end. The midway twists were totally unexpected ?? Despite some minor flaws, it's an entertaining watch ? Final act sema ?

Overall, a WELL-MADE FILM ?Rating: 3.75/5 “

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About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas is an entertainment and lifestyle writer who has worked with Times Network, TV9, and Jagran New Media. With her passion for storytelling, a keen eye for style, and a commitment to staying on top of the latest entertainment news, she continues to contribute to the dynamic world of digital media. From celebrity interviews to reviews to original stories, she is now a writer for BollywoodLife.

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