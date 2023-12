Ikkis, a biopic of the life and courage of late Indian military officer Arun Khetarpal has been in the news. Reports have said that Agastya Nanda is going to play the role of the decorated soldier who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Dharmendra is going to play the role of the father. It seems the shoot of Ikkis will begin in January 2024. Agastya Nanda is now undergoing workshops to slip into the character of late Arun Khetarpal. Sriram Raghavan will play a key role in honing his skills as per a report. Now, a picture of Arun Khetarpal has been shared on Reddit and fans feel that Agastya Nanda does not resemble him that closely to be cast in the role. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

The casting is being discussed a lot on social media. Many feel that biopics on war heroes are being overdone in Bollywood. As we know, patriotic films have a certain fan base, and India-Pakistan films always get a decent response. Films like Shershaah on life of Captain Vikram Batra and Sam Bahadur made good money. But after seeing a picture of late Arun Khetarpal, fans are discussing how privileged star kids are today as compared to those in the 90s like Bobby Deol or Kareena Kapoor Khan. A user commented on Reddit, "I miss the times when nepo kids would just star in romantic movies for like first 10-15 movies. At least they weren't insulting national figures. Even Bobby Deol had enough respect to not even be a soldier in his titular Soldier movie." Others expressed unhappiness with ace filmmaker Sriram Raghavan. A person wrote, "Disappointed in Sriram more than anything! First he takes Katrina in a really author backed, character driven role which required some acting chops and now Agastya despite not proving he has his basic Hindi and acting skills sorted first for an author backed role like this? He couldn't even handle a more light hearted coming of age Archies movie! Hope Merry Christmas bombs so Sriram will STOP doing this!"

