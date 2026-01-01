Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Dharmendra-Agastya Nanda’s film earns Rs...; did Dhurandhar affect its opening?

Ikkis was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on December 25, Christmas. However was later postponed and released in theatres today, January 1.

The year 2026 has started with a new Bollywood film. Director Sriram Raghavan's film Ikkis was released in theaters on January 1, 2026. The film was earlier scheduled to release on Christmas but was postponed by a week due to the overwhelming performance of Ranveer Singh's' Dhurandhar. It was expected that the new date would benefit the film, but the initial trends are not looking good. The Agastya Nanda-starrer war drama failed to impress the audience on the first day.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1

According to the report of Film News, out of the total 3,600 shows of Ikkis, only 3 shows were houseful. According to box office tracking website Sacnilk, on the first day of its release, i.e., January 1, 2026, the film earned around Rs. 0.82 crore. The all-day Hindi occupancy was recorded at around 12.09 per cent. These figures clearly show that the film did not get the response of the audience that was expected.

All about Ikkis advance booking

If we talk about advance booking, then till 2 pm on Wednesday, a day before the release, only about 30 thousand tickets of the film Ikkis were sold. With this, the figure of advance booking could hardly reach around Rs 1 crore. This figure is considered quite low, considering the large subject and scale of the film. Trade experts say that due to the New Year holidays, the film may get some benefit in the future, but the start has been weak.

Did Dhurandhar affect Ikkis’s opening?

Interestingly, many single-screen theatres have reduced the shows of Dhurandhar to Ikkis. Despite this, Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar, which is running in the fourth week of its release, is expected to do better than Ekwan on the first day itself. Trade experts predict that Dhurandhar can earn around Rs 10 crore or more even on its 28th day. Earning five times more than any new release shows that the hold of Dhurandhar is still very strong in the theaters.

All about Ikkis

Ikkis is based on India's brave son, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was the youngest soldier to get Param Vir Chakra. Agastya Nanda plays the role of Arun Khetarpal in the film. The film also stars veteran actor Dharmendra and is considered to be his last film. Dharmendra passed away last month, a few weeks before the age of 90. The film was released in more than 4000 screens across India. Now it has to be seen how much this film can strengthen its position at the box office in the coming days.

