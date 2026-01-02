Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Did Agastya Nanda outshine Ahaan Panday and Junaid Khan in scoring the biggest opening?

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, has made his cinematic debut with the film Ikkis. The film was released in the theatre on January 1, 2026.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, has made his cinematic debut with the film Ikkis. Even before its release, the film was the subject of much discussion, due to the grand debut of a star kid and its basis on a true patriotic story. However, the film's release was also marked by an emotional turn of events with the news of veteran actor Dharmendra's passing. Thus, Ikkis became his last film, deeply touching the emotions of the audience. Ikkis is a war-based biopic depicting the life of the brave Indian Army officer, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. According to initial figures from Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 7 crore on its first day. While this opening is in the single digits, it is considered a respectable start for a new actor's first theatrical release. Ikkis had an overall 31.94% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday, with 12.09% in the morning show, 35.29% in the afternoon shows, 46.77% in the evening shows, and 33.62% in the night shows.

Ikkis Vs Dhurandhar box office collection

Ikkis received a decent response on its opening day, but in terms of earnings, it lagged far behind Dhurandhar. According to reports, Ikkis collected approximately Rs 7 crore on its first day, which is almost half of Dhurandhar's collection. Dhurandhar has achieved a net collection of Rs. 739.82 crores within Indian borders for its Hindi version in just 28 days. On the 28th day, the film's net collection of Rs. 15.75 crores.

Did Agastya Nanda outshine Ahaan Panday and Junaid Khan in scoring the biggest opening?

Agastya Nanda's film Ikkis collected around Rs 7 crore on its first day. While considered a good start for a new actor, it was significantly less than Saiyaara. Let’s take a look at how much did Ahaan and Junaid’s film earned.

How much did Ahaan Panday-starrer Saiyaara earn on day 1?

According to Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned approximately Rs 21.25 crore on its opening day, making it the highest-grossing debut film for a lead actor in Bollywood history. By the first week, the film had collected around Rs 172.75 crore. Ahan Panday's debut received a fantastic response from the audience.

How much did Junaid Khan-starrer Loveyapa earn on day 1?

According to reports, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's debut film, Loveyapa, earned approximately Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day. Although the figure made a modest start but it was considered low.

In conclusion, Ahaan Panday's first film got a way bigger box office opening than Agastya Nanda's and Junaid Khan's movie.

