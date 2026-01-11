Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 10: Agastya Nanda’s film sees slight GROWTH on second Saturday, earns Rs…; Kartik Aaryan’s TMMTMTTM collects…

Ikkis was released in cinemas on 1 January 2026. The film marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and also marks the last screen appearance of the late actor Dharmendra.

Ikkis was released in cinemas on 1 January 2026. The film saw the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and also marked the end of the career of the late actor Dharmendra. At the box office, the film did well in the first 10 days. There were highs and lows; we had good runs, which were followed by not-so-good runs. After the first week, we saw a decline in earnings, which only slightly improved on the second Saturday.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 10

According to the report of Sacnilk, Ikkis earned about Rs. 1.20 crore on the second Saturday, that is, the 10th day. With this, the total box office collection of the film increased to Rs. 27.55 crore. Earlier on Friday, the film's earnings fell below Rs 1 crore, and it earned only Rs 85 lakh. Although there was a slight increase on Saturday, the film has still not crossed the Rs 30 crore mark.

The occupancy of the film in the Hindi language has also been revealed. The overall occupancy on Saturday was 25.16%. Only 9.96 per cent of the audience came to the morning show, 24.90 per cent in the afternoon show, 35.25 per cent to the evening show, and 30.53 per cent in the night show.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection

At the same time, Kartik Aaryan’s film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is doing very poorly at the box office. Earnings from the film in the second week have declined by over 90 percent. The movie made 30.15 crore rupees in the first week, whereas in the second week, it only made 2.8 crore rupees. The total collection till now is 32.95 crore rupees. As per reports, the movie's budget was 90 crore rupees.

All about Ikkis

Ikkis is based on the India-Pakistan war of 1971. It focuses particularly on the Battle of Basantar. Agastya Nanda plays the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. He was awarded the honour posthumously.

