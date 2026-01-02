Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2: Is Agastya Nanda the next BIG Gen star? Viewers praise actor for....

Ikkis, which had a powerful start of Rs 7 Cr, nevertheless fell drastically on the second day. Let's find out how Agastya Nanda's debut is being received and whether the film can build traction through word of mouth.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2: As Ikkis wraps up its second day, the spotlight has now been shifted entirely to Agastya Nanda and if his debut is going to be more than just a flash. For any new actor, Day 2 performance is that one sign where audience acceptance is shown—and for Agastya, it is even riskier, considering his much-discussed bloodline.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, Ikkis received a performance that represents, perhaps, cautious interest from the audience rather than overwhelming enthusiasm. On August 2, its second day, Ikkis had collected Rs 0.26 crores(early estimates), according to Sacnilk. This took the overall collection to Rs 7.26 crore. The very early trends indicated that the audience feedback has been mixed, but, in the main, the movie's intention and emotional core have been appreciated.

The performance of Agastya Nanda has been one of the hotly debated points of the film. Even though he is not breaking through with a heavy, star-making debut, it is very much the case that the audience is noting his rather muted manner, which is in heavy favour of the film's serious tone. Nevertheless, box office acceptance is a completely different metre. Ikkis has low energy, but the lead is very much in the story-first narrative, which makes it difficult to create instant box office sparks.

Agastya Nanda vs other debutants

When compared with others who debuted recently, Agastya's box office journey is coming out slowly but steadily. Ikkis, on the contrary, is entirely based on emotional storytelling and patriotic sentiment rather than on great music, high-profile promotions, and big launches. Hence, it has a smaller audience, but at the same time, it doesn't suffer from huge drops.

The trends of Day 2 indicate that Ikkis is slowly but surely meeting its audience, especially the ones who are fond of realistic war dramas. In case the favourable word of mouth lasts, then Agastya Nanda's debut will be recalled as a slow-burn launch and not a flamboyant one.

