Ikkis box office collection day 2: Can the film recover its budget? Despite strong opening, Agastya Nanda's film sees HUGE..., earns Rs…

Ikkis, released on New Year's Day, marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. Since the release, the film has generated considerable buzz.

The beginning of 2026 has been quite good for Bollywood. Several big films hit theaters on New Year's Day, including Maddock Films' war-based biopic Ikkis. The film performed better than expected on its opening day. Notably, this is considered to be the last film of veteran actor Dharmendra. Additionally, it marks the big-screen debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, which generated considerable excitement among audiences. Due to the New Year's holiday, theaters saw a significant crowd on January 1, 2026. Ikkis benefited from this and had a fantastic opening at the box office. Although the big-budget film Dhurandhar was also running in theaters at the same time, Ikkis managed to make a strong presence. The film's first-day collection was approximately Rs 7 crore, which is a good opening, especially for a new actor's debut film.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2?

The film's revenues experienced a drop on the second day. As the second day of release, Friday, was a working day, a decrease in collections was expected. This is the reason why the film experienced more than 50 percent drop in its earnings. The number of viewers was lower compared to the first day, which directly impacted the box office collection.

Regarding the second day's earnings, according to initial reports from Sacnilk, Ikkis grossed approximately Rs 3.50 crore on its second day. Ikkis had an overall 14.72% Hindi Occupancy on Friday. This brings the film's total collection over two days to Rs 10.50 crore. While this drop is a cause for concern, trade experts remain hopeful for improved performance over the weekend.

Will Ikkis be able to recover its budget?

The film's makers have not yet officially announced its budget, but according to media reports, the film's budget is estimated to be around 60 crore rupees. After earning 10.5 crore rupees in two days, the film still has a long way to go. It is expected that its earnings will see a surge over the weekend.

All about Ikkis

Ikkis is directed by the renowned director Sriram Raghavan. The film features actors like Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Initially, the film was scheduled for release on December 25th, but due to the immense buzz surrounding Dhurandhar, its release date was postponed.

