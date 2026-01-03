Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 3: Agasthya Nanda's debut film STRUGGLES to maintain pace, FAILS to beat 120 Bahadur

Ikkis is a war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan. There was a special excitement among the audience as it features veterane actor Dharmendra. However, the film seems to struggle at box office.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 3: The film Ikkis has caught the attention of the audience by releasing in theaters in early 2026. According to the report of Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 0.63 crore on the third day, that is the first Saturday, till 12 noon. The overall occupancy of the film during this period was 7.95 percent. With this, the total box office collection of Ikkis has reached Rs. 11.13 crore. However, compared to the kind of strong opening the film was expecting, the pace seems to be slowing down a bit now.

All about Ikkis

The film is a war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan. There was a special excitement among the audience about this film because it was the last film appearance of veteran actor Dharmendra. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia and Agastya Nanda in pivotal roles. According to the initial estimates, the film had a decent start at the box office on the first day, but after that the earnings saw a decline.

What is the story of Ikkis?

Talking about the story, Ikkis is a biographical war film set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Its focal point is the Battle of Basantar, which showcases the valour and sacrifice of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal. The film traces the journey of Arun Khetarpal from his commission in the army to the battlefield and finally culminates in his ultimate sacrifice in the Battle of Basantar.

Ikkis Vs 120 Bahadur box office

After a good opening, the earnings of Ikkis could not make a big jump. According to the report of Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs. 3.5 crore on the second day, that is the first Friday, which shows a drop of about 50 percent compared to the first day. With this, the total collection of the film was Rs 10.5 crore. Interestingly, in terms of second-day collections, the Ikkis film could not even surpass 120 Bahadur, which did a business of Rs. 3.85 crore on its second day. Now, in the coming days, it will be interesting to see how strong Ikkis proves itself at the box office with the help of the weekend.

