Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 3: Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra’s war drama sees 400% JUMP, OUTSHINES stars' combined...

Ikkis started off very well in the cinemas on January 1st (New Year's Day), earning approximately Rs 7 crores. However on the second day, Friday, the film managed to collect only about Rs 3.5 crore.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 3: According to data from Sacnilk, the film Ikkis earned approximately Rs 4.65 crore at the box office on its third day, Saturday. This figure was slightly better than Friday's collection. The film had a good start in theaters on New Year's Day (January 1st), raking in around Rs 7 crore on its opening day. However, there was a drop in earnings on the second day, Friday, with the film managing to collect only about Rs 3.5 crore. After adding Saturday's earnings, the film's total net collection in India has reached approximately Rs 15.15 crore. Regarding the film's gross collection, Ikkis has earned approximately Rs 18 crore in India so far. In addition, the film has received a decent response overseas. It has collected approximately Rs 1.75 crore from the overseas market. Thus, combining the earnings from India and abroad, the film's worldwide collection has reached around Rs 19.75 crore. This figure is considered satisfactory for the film in its first three days.

Ikkis Theater Occupancy Report

On Saturday, the film's overall Hindi occupancy was recorded at 20.69%. The morning shows saw very low attendance, with occupancy at only 7.95%. However, as the day progressed, there was an improvement in audience numbers . The occupancy was 20.24% for the afternoon shows, 26.34% for the evening shows, and the highest at 28.21% for the night shows. This clearly indicates that the film is receiving a better response on the weekend.

Ikkis earns 400% more than the stars' fees?

Although there is no official confirmation, reports suggest that the budget of Ikkis is around Rs 60 crore. It is being said that Agastya Nanda received a fee of approximately Rs 70 lakh for the film, while the late veteran actor Dharmendra was paid around Rs 20 lakh. This brings the total fees for both to Rs 90 lakh. The film's box office earnings on the third day are approximately 400% more than this amount.

Ikkis Vs Dhurandhar box office collection

At the box office, the film has not been able to compete with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. Dhurandhar once again earned in double digits on Saturday, raking in approximately Rs 11.75 crore. With this, the film's total collection has increased to around Rs 759.50 crore. Thus, Dhurandhar’s dominance is still clearly visible at the box office.

