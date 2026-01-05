Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4: Can Agastya Nanda's war film OVERTAKE Dhurandhar in coming days?

Ikkis Box Office Collection: The box office battle heats up as Agastya Nanda's Ikkis gains momentum on Day 4. Will Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar maintain its lead? Check full analysis inside.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4: The box office competition between Ikkis and Dhurandhar has now taken an exciting turn. Despite Dhurandhar having a better opening with the help of hype and wider distribution, it is now Ikkis who is slowly but surely gaining ground, making it a real battle. The fourth day is considered to be the day that really determines a film's capability to hold its ground at the box office, since the collections during the week will tell if the audience's interest is for real or just a little pushed at the beginning. On such an important day, Ikkis has proved to be very stable, especially in some urban areas and the circuits where the film has gained good word-of-mouth. On the other hand, Dhurandhar has experienced a more significant weekday slowdown, which is typically seen in films with heavy reliance on initial buzz, despite having opened with higher numbers.

Ikkis box office collection day 4

On its first Sunday, that is day 4, Ikkis collected Rs 5 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 20.15 crore. The Agastya Nanda starrer had an overall 25.04% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with morning shows 9.74%, afternoon shows going upto 28.15%, and evening shows increasing to 37.23%.

TRENDING NOW

The difference between the two movies is getting more pronounced day by day. Ikkis is turning out to be a content-driven player, depending on the audience's love and slow but steady growth.

Dhurandhar is gaining from his scale and prominence, having kicked off its run with a strong buzz and wide outreach.

Trade analysts say that the movies such as Ikkis, which keep up good business during weekdays, are the ones that get their show timings increased in the evening hours as per the demand.

Can Ikkis overtake Dhurandhar ?

The very big question still lingers- will Ikkis be able to surpass Dhurandhar in box office receipts? The answer to this question is contingent upon several factors: Maintenance of weekday sales without a considerable decline, the hike in attendance, primarily for the evening and night screenings, the performance of the upcoming weekend, which may shrink the difference greatly and if Ikkis keeps on growing and Dhurandhar does not see a sharp resurgence, then the race could be close sooner than anticipated.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more