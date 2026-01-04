Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4: Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra starrer REFUSES to slow down amid Dhurandhar wave, earns Rs…

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is constantly making new records at the box office, on the other hand, Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis is trying to make its way to the theaters. Let's take a look at box office collection.

The beginning of the new year has been interesting for Bollywood. On the one hand, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is constantly making new records at the box office, on the other hand, Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis is trying to make its way to the theaters. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is still dominating the theatres, but despite this, Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis has given a promising performance in the first weekend. It is a war drama film and is slowly gaining a foothold among the audience.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ikkis collected Rs 4.56 crore net on the third day of its release. This figure was slightly better than the second day. The second day saw a drop of almost 50 percent in the film's earnings and the film earned only Rs 3.5 crore. However, the third day's growth has given relief to the makers. It is believed that as the craze of Dhurandhar will be a little less, Ikkis can get more screen time and the film can end the weekend on a positive note.

TRENDING NOW

On the fourth day, that is Sunday, by 12 noon, Ikkis had earned Rs. 0.82 crore. With this, the total box office collection of the film has reached Rs 15.97 crore. On Sunday, 4 January 2026, the film's overall Hindi occupancy was recorded at 9.74 percent. This occupancy cannot be considered very high, but considering the new film and tough competition, it cannot be called a complete disappointment.

All about Agastya Nanda’s career

Talking about Agastya Nanda's career, this is his first theatrical release. He has previously appeared in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies, but that film was not released in theatres. In such a situation, facing the reaction of the audience on the big screen is a completely new experience for Agastya. Agastya, who comes from the third generation of the Bachchan family, is among the list of newcomers whose performances have been mixed so far. Last year saw some new faces achieve great success, such as Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, whose film Saiyaara collected Rs 329 crore net. At the same time, actors like Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor faced a lot of criticism for their OTT film Nadaniyan.

All about Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is currently running in more than 3200 shows across the country. The highest number of 649 shows are in the NCR region. However, if the makers want the film to continue getting the same number of screens even after the first week, then it will be necessary to increase the earning figures in the coming days. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Dharmendra, Simar Bhatia, Deepak Dobriyal, Rahul Dev, Zakir Hussain and Suhasini Mulay.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more