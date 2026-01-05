Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 5: Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra starrer witnesses GROWTH, earns Rs…, can BEAT Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 only if…

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's film Ikkis was released in theaters on January 1, 2026. This film is also the last film of veteran actor Dharmendra, released after his death (November 24, 2025).

The much-anticipated film Ikkis, featuring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, hit the screens on January 1, 2026. The film's sentimental aspect and patriotic theme did not help it at the box office, as it faced heavy competition from other films. The biggest reason for this is Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar, which is still performing exceptionally well at the box office even 30 days after its release and is attracting most of the audience's attention.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk's report, Ikkis earned Rs 5 crore at the domestic box office on its first Sunday, its fourth day. With this, the film's total collection for the first weekend reached Rs 20.15 crore. On the fifth day of its release, Monday, the film earned only Rs 0.23 crore by 12 PM. Thus, the film's total box office collection has reached Rs 20.28 crore. Although the start was decent, the film's pace seems to be slowing down considerably during the weekdays.

TRENDING NOW

Ikkis Vs War 2

In comparison, the action-war drama film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, released earlier this year, earned Rs 8.75 crore across all languages on its fifth day. Ikkis is trying to reach that figure, but given Monday's collection, it doesn't seem likely at the moment. Due to the strong hold of a big film like Dhurandhar, Ikkis is struggling for both screens and audience.

All about Ikkis

Ikkis is based on the life of the brave son of the Indian Army, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, Param Vir Chakra. Agastya Nanda plays the role of Arun Khetarpal in the film, who was martyred at the age of just 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Dharmendra plays the role of Arun's father, Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal (Retd.), in the film. The film is a biopic based on a true story, depicting patriotism, sacrifice, and family emotions.

Arun Khetarpal's brother, Mukesh Khetarpal's reaction

After watching the film, Arun Khetarpal's brother, Mukesh Khetarpal, became quite emotional. Speaking to director Sriram Raghavan, he said that the film had moved him to tears. Mukesh said, "My grouse is you made me cry. You made me relive... Certain things were in my mind, and moment by moment, when I saw it on screen, I got so emotional I couldn't stop crying. Now that I have seen the movie, I mean, the movie is 10 times or maybe 20 times or 100 times what we see in the trailer. Oh, fantastic!"

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more