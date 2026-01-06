Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 5: Agastya Nanda's war drama BEATS Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur on first Monday, earns Rs...

Ikkis seems to be the first step for Agastya Nanda in the area of content-driven cinema. The actor's toning down of emotions has been positively received by critics and the audience alike and this has been one of the factors contributing to the film's having a solid box office run.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 5: Sriram Raghavan-directed film Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal. According to Sacnilk, the film has made around ₹21.50 crore so far. The film grossed ₹7 crore on day one, ₹3.5 crore on day two, ₹4.65 crore on day three, and ₹5 crore on day four, according to reports. On its first Monday, the movie earned ₹1.35 crore nett in India, according to early estimates. The film has grossed ₹21.50 crore nett in India. Ikkis had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 8.19% on Monday.

Ikkis beats Farhan Akhtar's war drama 120 Bahadur

Agastya Nanda's war movie Ikkis is gradually consolidating its hold on the Indian box office. The film has surpassed Farhan Akhtar's highly talked about war project 120 Bahadur on Day 5, thereby making a strong assertion of its victory in the box office battle between the two patriotic films that were released at the same time.

TRENDING NOW

Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur, despite the expectation of a blockbuster owing to its vast production and great actors, could not keep up its pace after the first few days. On the other hand, Ikkis has taken a major leap in the race of box office collection by moving past 120 Bahadur in Day 5 collections. 120 Bahadur ended up collecting only Rs 21.20 crore net in India.

It is said that Ikkis' advantage is in its emotional plot and realistic war story that are gripping audiences more than the traditional heavy violence action style.

Ikkis will have a long run if...

Ikkis seems to be the first step for Agastya Nanda in the area of content-driven cinema. The actor’s toning down of emotions has been positively received by critics and the audience alike and this has been one of the factors contributing to the film's having a solid box office run. Based on the Day 5 report, Ikkis can be expected to have a longer life in theaters, particularly if it manages to maintain its performance over the coming weekend.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more