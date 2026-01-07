Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's film maintains STEADY hold, can it beat TMMTMTTM?

Ikkis box office collection: According to Sacnilk's calculations, Ikkis made very little money on its sixth day in theatres, which was one of its lowest days to date. The movie had already begun to slow down on Monday, and Tuesday's numbers further reinforced worries about how long it would last at the box office.

Ikkis Movie: Ikkis is still running in theatres and on Day 6, it had a steady but modest performance, maintaining collections similar to its weekday trend. Early trade estimates show that the film has been able to stand up for itself during the weekdays, thanks mainly to positive word-of-mouth and the interest of a niche audience. The collections on Day 6 show that Ikkis is getting support from a constant audience in some urban centres, but the pace is still slow compared to the recent releases. The overall performance of the movie till now indicates a gradual rise rather than sharp spikes; thus, the weekend becomes critical for any considerable increase in numbers.

Ikkis box office collection day 6

The Agastya Nanda-led movie made about ₹23 crore in India at the end of Day 6, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This is a dismal trend for a film with a serious theme and a well-known director. According to Sacnilk's calculations, Ikkis made very little money on its sixth day in theatres, which was one of its lowest days to date. The movie had already begun to slow down on Monday, and Tuesday's numbers further reinforced worries about how long it would last at the box office.

Ikkis vs TMMTMTTM

When compared, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri had shown more dynamic growth, thanks to its wider audience and better attendance in the weekday shows. The romantic entertainer was able to keep more people coming even after the weekend, which gave it a substantial advantage at the same moment of its run.

According to trade analysts, even though Ikkis is unlikely to reach the already set box-office standards of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, still its controlled budget and steady collections can be a plus point in its favour in the long run. The film’s weekend performance will be critical in deciding whether it will be able to lessen the gap or will be a minor performer.

