Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra’s war-drama sees MASSIVE dip, earns Rs…, but can BEAT TMMTMTTM only if…

Sriram Raghavan's new film Ikkis was released in theaters on January 1, 2026, but after the opening weekend, its box office collection has seen a sharp decline. The film is based on the true story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The film stars Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda in the lead roles. Despite a good start in the initial days, the film's earnings have now become a matter of concern.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6

The film collected Rs 7 crore on the first day of its release. However, as the days passed by, there was a drastic fall in the earnings. On the fifth day, the film's earnings dropped by about 73 per cent, and it could earn only Rs. 1.35 crore. Till 12 noon on Tuesday, January 6, the film earned only Rs 0.21 crore. According to the report of Sacnilk, the total collection of Ikkis in five days has been Rs 21.71 crore.

Ikkis Vs TMMTMTTM box office collection

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan's film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri had taken an opening of Rs. 7.75 crore on the first day, but after this, the earnings of this film also continued to fall. On the second day, the film's earnings fell by more than 32 percent. The film collected Rs 1.75 crore on its first day. The film collected Rs 1.75 crore on its sixth day. So far, the total collection of this film in six days has reached about Rs 27 crore.

If we compare both the films, then Ikkis is now only about 5 crore rupees behind Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. However, it is facing tough competition at the box office. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is still doing well in theatres across the country. Apart from this, international films like James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash are also attracting the attention of the audience, which has affected the earnings of twenty-one.

All about Ikkis

Ikkis is a very special film for Agastya Nanda as it is his first theatrical release. Earlier, he was seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which was released on the OTT platform. Another emotional aspect of this film is that it is the last film of the legendary actor of Hindi cinema, Dharmendra, who passed away on 24 November 2025. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Rahul Dev, Zakir Hussain, and Suhasini Mulay. Simar Bhatia makes her acting debut with this film, which adds to the charm of the film.

