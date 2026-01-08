Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 7: Agastya Nanda's movie shows GROWTH, but fails to SURPASS TMMTMTTM

Ikkis Box Office Collection: Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is the late great actor Dharmendra's final cinematic debut. Aside from Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, the film features Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Sikander Kher, and Vivaan Shah.

Ikkis Movie: The box office receipts for Agastya Nanda's Ikkis attest to the film's lack of audience appeal. The movie did not live up to the lofty expectations of both the audience and the filmmakers. The film hasn't earned more than Rs 24 crore at the box office, even seven days after its release. Both viewers and critics gave the military drama, which starred Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, mixed reviews when it debuted. Let's examine its earnings as of the seventh day.

Ikkis box office collection day 7

On the sixth day after its release, the movie has made Rs 1.66 crore at the box office, according to the Sacnilk report. On the seventh day, the movie made Rs 1.15 crore. As a result, the movie has made a total of Rs 24.25 crore.

Meanwhile, the Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri collected Rs 32.80 crore on Wednesday, which marks its 14th day on theatres.

All about Ikkis

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a Hindi-language love comedy directed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawala, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora for Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. The film opened in theatres on December 25, which is both Christmas and Tulsi Pujan day.

