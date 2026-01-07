Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 7: Agastya Nanda's film shows GROWTH, earns Rs…, SURPASSES Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahardur

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is the last screen appearance of the late legendary actor Dharmendra. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda makes his theatrical debute with the film

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 7: Agastya Nanda's Ikkis failed to impress the audience, and its box office collections are proof of the same. While both the makers and the audience had high hopes for the film, it ultimately did not meet their expectations. Even after seven days since the release, the movie has not crossed the Rs 25 crore mark at the box office. Let's take a look at how much it has earned on its seventh day. The war drama starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, opened to mixed reviews from the audience and the critics as well. According to the Sacnilk report, the film has earned Rs 1.66 crore at the box office on day 6 since the release. By 12 pm, the film earned 0.21 crore on the seventh day. With this, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 23.37 crore.

Ikkis Vs 120 Bahardur

On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar’s 120 showed below-average performance at the box office. The film made a total of Rs 15 crore in 7 days. On the seventh day, the film earned Rs 0.9 crore with an 18.18% loss. With this, the number of Ikkis is way ahead.

Ikkis Vs Dhurandhar

The Aditya Dhar directorial, Dhurandhar, has finally shown signs of slowing down towards the end of its fifth week. On day 34 since the release, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller raked in Rs 1.01 crore at the box office. The total score of the movie in India is Rs 782.76 crore.The data is way better than the 7th-day earnings of Ikkis.

All about Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is the last screen appearance of the late legendary actor Dharmendra. Apart from Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Sikander Kher, and Vivaan Shah.

