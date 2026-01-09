Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 8: Agastya Nanda starrer STRUGGLES as TMMTMTTM maintains pace, earns Rs...

Ikkis Box Office Collection: Ikkis is a biography of the real-life story of a Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal who won the Param Vir Chakra, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. This is a change in genre as directed by Sriram Raghavan, who has directed thrillers such as Andhadhun.

Ikkis Movie: The initial week of Ikkis, a war drama, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, was strong but not impressive. The film earned approximately ₹1.15 crore net in India on the seventh day which is slightly lower than what it earned on day six, 1.5 crore, which means that the weekday fatigue had already begun to appear. It has had no traction with total net revenues over 23 crore by Wednesday and mixed reviews and intense competition by holdovers such as Dhurandhar.

Ikkis box office collection day 8

According to the Sacnilk report, the net collection by day 8 was 1.35 crore in India, with morning gatherings registering low attendance with the resumption of work schedules. This will be another decline, and it indicates a bad trend, following the long opening weekend. Overall occupancy was about 12% lower than the holiday increase, and this is an indicator that it is difficult to keep upcoming audiences. This takes the total collection to Rs 25.60 crore.

The current performance of the film has indicated dependence on urban centres such as Mumbai and the Delhi markets, yet it is weak in the rural markets. There is no big release today, and there is a slight possibility that the evening shows will increase slightly, yet the general trend is not an easy way out. Analysts mention positive word-of-mouth on Agastya's debut but decry pacing problems that are holding it back.

About Ikkis

Ikkis is a biography of the real-life story of a Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal who won the Param Vir Chakra, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. This is a change in genre as directed by Sriram Raghavan, who has directed thrillers such as Andhadhun. The young officer is Agastya Nanda, where Dharmendra plays an important role of his father, bringing in emotional tones. The movie revolves around issues of courage, sacrifice and family with scenes being shot in various places that resembled battlefields in order to create reality.

