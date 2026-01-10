Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 9: Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra’s war-drama sees DIP on second Friday; Kartik Aaryan’s TMMTMTTM collects Rs…

Dharmendra's last film, Ikkis, is not doing well at the box office at the moment. The film has collected a total of around Rs. 26.35 crore.

Because not many people are going to see Ikkis, it is hard for the film to keep playing in theatres.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 9

Ikkis made a lot of money on its second Friday; it collected Rs 85 lakh. The theatres were not very full on this day, only about 11.57 per cent of the seats were filled. The night shows had the people with about 15.74 per cent of the seats filled. The evening shows came next with 13.36 per cent of the seats filled.

The afternoon shows had 10.73 per cent of the seats filled. The morning shows had the least number of people, with only 6.75 percent of the seats filled.

By the day, Ikkis had earned Rs 25.5 crore. On the day Ikkis made some more money so the total collection of Ikkis became Rs 26.35 crore.

All about Ikkis: Cast and story

The movie Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Sriram Raghavan usually makes thriller movies like Andhadhun.. Ikkis is a different kind of movie for Sriram Raghavan. Ikkis is based on the life of a war hero.

The movie Ikkis also stars Simar Bhatia, Vivaan Shah, and Sikander Kher. Sriram Raghavan wrote the movie Ikkis with Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti. People liked the story of Ikkis and the acting in Ikkis. However, Ikkis is not doing well at the box office.

Ikkis is based on the true story of 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Agastya Nanda plays Arun Khetarpal in the film, while Dharmendra brings emotional depth to his father's character. The film depicts the values of courage, sacrifice, and family. To make the war scenes real, the shooting has been done in such places that look like battlefields, so that the story looks more impressive.

