Ikkis ending explained: What is the REAL Truth of Naseer aka Jaideep Ahlawat in the movie?

Ikkis ending explained: The film had an interesting twist at the end. If you haven't watched the movie yet, or there is confusion, here is the spoiler you need to know.

Ikkis ending explained: Ever since Agastya Nanda starrer movie’s trailer was released, the movie has been keeping its hype high. The movie also maintained the buzz as it was the last film of Dharmendra and the theatrical debut of Agastya. As the movie has now been released in theatres, the movie has been receiving positive reviews from the audience and the critics. However, after the release, people are talking about its ending. If you are also the one confused about the climax and want to know more about it, then you are on the right page. Spoiler ahead!

About Ikkis

The movie focuses on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (Agastya Nanda) and ML Khetarpal (Dharmendra). The movie begins with the timeline set in 2001, when ML Khetarpal went to Lahore for his college reunion. He resides at Naseer’s house and bonds well with his family. During his visit, ML wanted to revisit the place where he stayed before India and Pakistan’s partition. He also wished to see the place where his son was martyred during the Battle of Basantar. Ikkis focuses on different timelines, Arun’s NDA days, his family life and love life and professional front. Towards the end of the movie, it shows how Arun goes to the battlefield and gives his ultimate sacrifice.

Ikkis climax

ML visits his hometown, which is Sargodha. Later, he asks Naseer to take him to the place where Arun had fought the Battle of Basantar. While leading back to Lahore, Naseer fulfils ML’s wish. Naseer then takes ML towards a tree to make him realise where his son was martyred. He was also given the details of how Arun fought the war bravely and showed courage till the last breath. When ML Khetarpal asks Naseer how he knows the minute details. Naseer then introduces him as Brigadier Khwaja Mohammed Naseer, who turns out to be the person fired at Arun’s tank during the war. He then shared that he has been living with this truth for so many years. When Naseer made the confession, there was complete silence between him and ML Khetarpal.

Talking about the cast and crew of the movie, Ikkis stars Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aadyanshi Kapoor, Simar Bhatia, Ekavali Khanna, Shree Bishnoi, Aryan Pushkar and Akashh Alonia in key roles. Ikkis has been directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Binny Padda. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 27 minutes.

