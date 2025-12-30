Ikkis FIRST review: Mukesh Chhabra calls Dharmendra's performance deeply...; praises Jaideep Ahlawat and...; calls movie 'Gentle...'

Ikkis Movie Review: Both Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, the niece of Akshay Kumar, make their Bollywood debuts in Ikkis. The movie, which was originally supposed to be released on December 25, will now open in theatres on January 1, 2026.

Ikkis First Review : Salman Khan and Sunny Deol were among the many well-known Bollywood actors who attended the special screening of Ikkis that took place in Mumbai on Monday, December 28. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has now given an honest review of the movie, applauding its genuine storyline and emotional depth.

Mukesh Chhabra reviews Ikkis

Mukesh praised Ikkis on X, formerly Twitter. He wrote, “Just watched Ikkis — a film made purely from the heart. Gentle, honest storytelling that stays with you long after it ends. Dharmendra sir… what grace, what depth. If this is your last film, it truly breaks the heart. You’ve left us with something deeply emotional and important. You will be missed, sir.”

He praised Jaideep Ahlawat’s performance, along with Agastya and Simar, and wrote, "And Jaideep Ahlawat — hats off. I genuinely didn’t expect this, and I’m glad to be surprised. A warm welcome to Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia — both were beautiful on screen. Endearing eyes, lovely chemistry. Agastya’s innocence and sincerity truly shine. Special mention to Vivan Shah and Sikandar Kher — outstanding work. And above all — Sriram Raghavan. The man. The master. Once again, sir… once again. A heartfelt film, told with honesty. Cinema that feels personal. @MaddockFilms @JaideepAhlawat."

All about Ikkis

The biographical war drama is about Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, played by Agastya Nanda. The video depicts his death at the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, also stars Dharmendra as Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun Khetarpal's father; Jaideep Ahlawat as Brigadier Khwaja Mohammed Naseer, a Pakistan Army commander; and Rahul Dev as Lieutenant Colonel (later Lieutenant General) Hanut Singh, MVC, among others.

Ikkis release date

Both Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, the niece of Akshay Kumar, make their Bollywood debuts in this movie. The movie, which was originally supposed to be released on December 25, will now open in theatres on January 1, 2026.

