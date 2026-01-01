Ikkis: Should Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra’s film be watched? Viewers find it gripping because…

Ikkis: Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer movie has been receiving positive reviews from the audience so far. Here is what the netizens are saying.

Ikkis: Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer historical war drama movie released in theatres on January 1. The movie is a biographical drama which is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. It focuses on his bravery and sacrifice that he made for the country. The movie marks the last release of the late veteran actor, Dharmendra. The film has been receiving positive reviews from the audience so far. Some user appreciated the performances of Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat and Agastya Nanda while some also called it an emotional and engaging movie.

Ikkis X review:

A user said, “3 stars. EMOTIONAL BUT AVERAGE If only dir had handled the entire film the way he handled last 30 mins, #IKKIS would have been exceptional. First half feels random, with the film’s intent poorly conveyed. Weak casting of some side characters hurts the strong performances of #Dharmendra, #JaideepAhlawat and #AgastyaNanda. Dharmendra was so natural in his character that, had the director shown even a moment of his teary eyes in the climax, the entire nation would’ve cried with him. Same holds true for #JaideepAhlawat.”

Another wrote, “#Ikkisreview : Engaging film for the most part which gets intense in 2nd half. Sikandar Kher,Jaideep, Agastya Nanda have done well in their role. Dharam Ji was throughout the film. It couldn't be a better tribute. Not a jingoism tone but a presented in a dignified manner ⅗.”

A tweet read, “#IKKIS First Review (4/5) A powerful, emotional and patriotic film that hits hard. Direction-Solid and impactful. The storytelling is sharp, sincere by #SriramRaghavan Story- Gripping, emotional, and rooted in patriotism. Keeps you engaged throughout. BGM-Goosebumps-worthy. Elevates every key moment, especially emotional and war sequences. 1st Half- Strong setup, emotional depth, and excellent character building. 2nd Half- Intense, dramatic, and emotionally heavy. Climax-Powerful and tear-jerking. Leaves a lasting impact. #Dharmendra Absolutely outstanding. His performance is emotional and majestic feels like a tribute. His dialogues and screen presence steal the show. #AgastyaBachchan Impressive debut. Confident, controlled, and sincere performance. #VijayAhlawat- Strong and impactful. Delivers with conviction. Final Verdict- A must-watch patriotic film with heart, soul, and powerful performances. Rating: (4/5).”

Another tweet read, “#Ikkis Movie Review 'An emotionally enriching ode to real and reel-life heroes..'”

#Ikkis Movie Review 'An emotionally enriching ode to real and reel-life heroes..' There have been several war-based films in Hindi cinema, but while most of them narrate events from the enemy front, very few movies like Vijeta or Haqeeqat attempt to capture the emotional… pic.twitter.com/Fr2G4SM6Qd — RJ?️9⃣ Divya (दिव्य) Solgama (@DIVYASOLGAMA) January 1, 2026

About Ikkis

The movie features Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aadyanshi Kapoor, Simar Bhatia, Ekavali Khanna and Shree Bishnoi in key roles. The movie has been directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Binny Padda. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes.

