Agastya Nanda, known for his role in The Archies, is all set to star in Arun Khetarpal's biopic, titled Ikkis. The movie is based on the life of late Arun Khetarpal, a martyr in the Battle of Basantar during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The movie will be directed by Sriram Raghavan. Agastya has been preparing for the role of Arun Khetarpal by attending army training. During his training session in Pune, an army officer gave him a stern warning, making him realize the immense responsibility that comes with portraying this character.

Ikkis: Agastya Nanda gets a strict warning from an army officer

In a recent conversation with Film Companion, Agastya Nanda shared that he underwent rigorous training in Pune to prepare for his role as Arun Khetarpal, during which he had the privilege of interacting with army officers. One of the officers approached him and expressed his admiration for Arun Khetarpal, warning Agastya to do justice to the character and not mess it up. While Agastya felt a sense of responsibility towards the role, he also felt proud of the opportunity to bring Arun Khetarpal's legacy to the big screen. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson revealed that he later called his mom, Shweta Bachchan, to explain that he had finally understood the magnitude of the responsibility.