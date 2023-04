For a long time now Ileana D’cruz has been missing from the glitz and glam. The actress is quite active on social media sharing updates about herself. She has now surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy. She took the internet by storm with her latest Instagram post where she hinted that she is expecting. As soon as she made the news reports are rife about her partner or husband. Netizens are curious to know who will be the father to the baby as they ask when she got married. Also Read - Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her curves in a sultry bikini as she celebrates Diwali on the beach [View Pics]

Ileana D’cruz announces her pregnancy

Ileana D'cruz took to her official Instagram handle to share two monochrome pictures that talk about her pregnancy. She shared a picture of onesie with, "And so the adventure begins" printed on it. The second picture is of a pendant that reads mama. Both pictures hint that she is all set to welcome the baby. Announcing her pregnancy in the sweetest way possible the actress wrote, "Coming soon." Adding further she expressed she can't wait to meet her little darling.

Netizens questions who the father is

As soon as the post hit the internet her fans reacted to the happy news. Her friends, near and dear ones, and followers showered love. While some congratulated the actress in the comment section some were curious to know who the father is. The actress has not revealed details on her relationship netizens ask when did she get married. One user wrote, "shaadi kab hui" while another wrote, "she married??" with a surprised emoticon.

The Indian Portuguese actress reportedly dated an Australian photographer, Andrew Kneebone. However, they got separated in 2019. She was then rumored to be in a relationship with ’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. Ileana also made headlines when the two were spotted together in and Katrina Kaif’s outings.

On the work front

Ileana D’cruz stayed away from movies for quite some time now. She last appeared in starrer The Big Bull. The film based on Harshad Mehta was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The Indian Portuguese actress has the film Unfair & Lovely in the pipeline. She recently appeared in a Badshah music video Sab Gazab.