Raid actress Ileana D'Cruz is the latest one to join the motherhood club. The actress gave birth to a baby boy on August 1, 2023. It was after a few days that she announced the arrival of her baby. She shared a picture of the baby and announced the name too. Ileana and her partner have named their little munchkin Koa Phoenix Dolan. Like an excited new mom, Ileana D'cruz is now sharing cute and adorable pictures of the apple of her eye on social media. Also Read - Ileana D'Cruz delivers a baby boy; shares the most adorable picture revealing name

Ileana D'cruz drops another picture of her baby

On Wednesday morning, Ileana shared a yet another picture of her little one. Taking to her Insta stories, Ileana shared a monochromatic picture in which she can be seen holding Koi's fingers. These moments are extremely special and the actress seems to be capturing all the sweet moments in pictures. In the caption she wrote, "1 week of being your mama." How sweet! Earlier as she announced the arrival of her baby, she wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full" Also Read - Ileana D'Cruz gives an expectations vs reality about pregnancy and it's too cute

Check out the picture shared by Ileana D'cruz below:

Also Read - Ileana D’Cruz glows as she flaunts a full-grown baby bump in a bathroom selfie video

Trending Now

Ileana D'Cruz hit headlines as she announced pregnancy a few months ago. Everyone wondered who is the father of her baby. The mystery was resolved when she shared pictures of her partner from their date night. In a previous post, she shared an appreciation post for her partner. She wrote, "And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore." Her mystery man's name is said to be Michael Dolan.

Ileana D'cruz is known for films like Main Tera Hero, Barfi, Rustom, Badshaho, Mubarakan and more. She now seems to have taken a break from acting as she has just embraced motherhood. For more updates, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com.