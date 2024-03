Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz recently took to her Instagram story and wished her friend Vihaan Samat on his birthday. The actress shared a picture from the beach, wherein the two were seen having the best time of their lives. The actress looked stunning in a white and red bikini. Well, this picture is from the time when Ileana went on a vacation with Anya Singh, actor Vihaan Samat, director Karishma Kohli, and her sister, producer Pooja Kohli. The diva did not disclose the vacation destination but was seen lounging on the beach with her close friends. BollywoodLife gets you all the latest entertainment news updates on our WhatsApp channel. Do follow us. Also Read - Ileana D'Cruz talks about postpartum depression in a lengthy post; says 'It's an incredibly alienating feeling'

Have a look at Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story

Ileana D'Cruz looked lovely as she flaunted her flawless body on the beach and her picture is on point. She wished her friend in the most unique way. The actress is seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely trailer which features Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles. The storyline of the film is about India's obsession with fair skin. Well, the film is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Sony Pictures Films India. Ileana is a proud mommy and loves to spend quality time with her son.

She welcomed her first child on August 1, 2023 and said that she and Michael Dolan welcomed their baby, Koa Phoenix Dolan. The diva has been sharing her thoughts on motherhood on Instagram. Earlier, there were rumours that Ileana was Sebastian Laurent Michel, brother of actor Katrina Kaif as the two were seen on a holiday in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Ileana was earlier in a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone.