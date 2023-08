Raid actress Ileana D'cruz is a now a mother. It was a few months ago that she announced pregnancy by sharing a picture on social media. It became a big news as there's mystery around who her partner is. Well, this evening, Ileana D'cruz took to her social media account to announce that she has welcomed her baby into this world. The actress is now a proud mother to a baby boy. She shared the sweetest picture that will melt your hearts and even revealed the name. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Top 10 most gorgeous baby bumps photoshoots courtesy Bollywood moms

Ileana D'cruz is now a mom

On Instagram, Ileana D'cruz shared the picture of her newborn son and revealed his name. The little one is named Koa Phoenix Dolan. The little munchkin is happy sleeping and it is definitely the sweetest picture on the internet today. As she shared the picture, Ileana D'cruz wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full." The baby was born on August 1, 2023 and it is after five days that the actress has made the announcement of his arrival.

Take a look at Koa Phoenix Dolan below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

Unlike many other celebrities, Ileana D'cruz hasn't kept her baby's face guarded from social media. Divas like Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu, and many more kept their little ones away from media glare and are yet to reveal the face. But Ileana D'cruz has chosen a different path and here's the sweetest looking picture ever. Very congratulations to Ileana D'cruz and her partner.

Talking about her mystery man, it was being rumoured that her partner is none other than Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The rumours started after Ileana D'cruz was papped in Katrina Kaif's birthday celebrations that had only her near and dear ones. In one of the latest pictures, Ileana D'cruz shared a glimpse of her boyfriend. However, she hasn't completely revealed the identity of the father of her child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

