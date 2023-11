When Ileana D'Cruz announced that she was pregnant in the first half of 2023, many were surprised. The actress keeps her personal life under wraps. In the month of August, she welcomed her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan. There are many fans who are still wondering if the actress is a single mother or not. She did a session with her fans on Instagram where she cleared all the doubts for once and for all. When a fan asked her how was she single parenting her child, the actress said it was not the case. She shared a romantic pic with Michael Dolan who reportedly married the actress in May 2023. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Top 10 most gorgeous baby bumps photoshoots courtesy Bollywood moms

Also Read - Ileana D’Cruz glows as she flaunts a full-grown baby bump in a bathroom selfie video

Ileana D'Cruz takes questions on pregnancy

Ileana D'Cruz took a number of questions on her pregnancy. She said she was thankful to have Michael Dolan as her baby daddy. It looks like he is a hands-on dad. She said her mother was with her throughout the pregnancy. She said nothing ever prepares a woman for this experience in life. She said she has discovered that mamas are incredibly strong. Talking about the first reaction to the news of being pregnant she said, "Found out pretty much exactly one year ago that I was pregnant, and it was the most surreal, unbelievably emotional moment. It still feels so surreal holding my little darling boy right now. It feels like a big, cloudy dream." Also Read - Ileana D’Cruz opens up about pregnancy weight gain and it's truly inspiring

Trending Now

When the news of her being pregnant came out, everyone assumed that her partner was Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Michael Laurent but then that was not the case. The actress was a part of Katrina Kaif's 40th birthday squad in the Maldives along with Mini Mathur and Sharvari Wagh. Ileana D'Cruz has always kept her personal life away from the glare of the media.

She has posted very few pics with Michael Dolan on social media. In August 2023, it was reported that they got married on May 13, 2023.