Ileana D'Cruz is pregnant and due to deliver in the next few months. The actress is reportedly dating the brother of actress Katrina Kaif, Sebastien Laurent Michel. They have been together since 2022. The first rumours started after she was seen at the birthday vacation of Katrina Kaif. Many wondered what was she doing with the actress. Later, it was said that Ileana D'Cruz is dating Sebastien Laurent Michel, the actress' brother who is an entrepreneur. The man came into focus once again when she said that she was pregnant in April 2023. In the pics, we can see her look radiant in what looks like a red dress. The two look so made for each other.

The actress recently put up a post where she thanked him for being the most wonderful partner. Ileana D'Cruz said he was caring and made sure that she was stress-free in this beautiful phase. The actress keeps her personal life private so we are unsure if she has secretly formalized the relationship. The two also went on a babymoon to a island location. As we know, she is a complete water baby. The actress refers to her unborn baby as a little nugget.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz wrote, "And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore." Reading that, her friends told her to stay strong and lauded her for being so honest about this beautiful but challenging journey. In the past, Ileana D'Cruz was in a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. They were together for many years. No one knows if they just separated or ended a marriage as she kept it very private.

Ileana D'Cruz admitted that it took her time to step out of the pain of the separation. She has always spoken very little about her love life as she feels it is sacrosanct. The actress feels once people discuss this it takes the sheen away from work and professional achievements.