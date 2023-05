Ileana D'Cruz is one glowing mommy-to-be. The actress dropped a bomb when she announced that she is pregnant. Ileana D'Cruz showed us a picture of her baby bump some days back. Today, she has shared pics in a black fitted dress with a slit. We can see that she is around five months pregnant. Ileana D'Cruz's pregnancy came as a surprise as not much was known about her personal life. We heard reports that she is dating the brother of , Sebastian Laurent Michel. The news kind of became confirmed news when she was seen at the 39th birthday celebrations of Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. Also Read - Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her curves in a sultry bikini as she celebrates Diwali on the beach [View Pics]

Ileana D'Cruz was trolled quite a bit on social media after the news came out. But many came in her support saying that it was no one's business to know details of her personal life. It seems Sebastian Michel Laurent is an entrepreneur in Mumbai. Ileana D'Cruz, 36 has one film up for release. The actress has worked extensively in Hindi and Telugu films. In fact, she was a top actress in Telugu movies. Ileana D'Cruz has Indian and Portuguese ancestry. Her father is Goan.

The actress has always kept her personal life away from the media. She was in a long-term relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. It ended in 2019. The actress did not divulge details on why they called it quits. Ileana D'Cruz said that she is someone who believes that her personal life is sacred and not meant for gossip columns. Ileana D'Cruz said friends and family members helped her through that phase. She had referred to Kneebone as hubby on Instagram, which led to speculations on whether her marriage had ended. In Bollywood, she has done films like Badshaaho, The Big Bull, Rustom, Pagalpanti to name a few.