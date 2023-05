Ileana D'Cruz is pregnant with her first child and the actress has been enjoying her pregnancy phase right now. The Rustom actress is rumoured to be in a relationship with Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. However, there is no confirmation about the same. It was just a couple of days ago when the actress dropped a picture announcing her pregnancy. And just a couple of hours ago, Ileana D'Cruz shared a video and a picture of herself in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. She shares what her nighttime looks like. Also Read - Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her curves in a sultry bikini as she celebrates Diwali on the beach [View Pics]

Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her baby bump

Ileana D'Cruz made waves in the entertainment news when she announced her pregnancy out of the blue. The actress has been judged and trolled for the same. The nasty keyboard warriors asked questions about the baby's child and also asked the actress about her wedding in the comments section of her post. Ileana has been enjoying her pregnancy and keeping off all the negativity and hate speech coming her way. And now, she has flaunted her baby bump. The actress is having a cuppa on bed with a grown belly. Her kitty cat is also napping alongside her. She captioned the video saying, "Life lately." Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah, Hansika Motwani and 7 more GORGEOUS actresses who are not South Indian but rule the roost in the industry – view pics

Watch the video of Ileana D'Cruz here:

Ileana D'Cruz reveals what her night routine for the day amidst pregnancy is like

A couple of hours ago, Ileana D'Cruz shared a picture of herself. The actress is seen lying on her bed with a blanket on. It's a selfie and an unfiltered one. Ileana seems to be taking each day as it comes and with her gorgeous smile. She reveals in her picture that she wanted to get some sleep but the 'baby nugget' decided to have a party in her belly. She put a loved up emoticon and a shining emoji alongside it. Check out her Instagram stories here: Also Read - Big Bull actress Ileana D'Cruz is the biggest water baby in the industry, and here's proof — view pics

If reports are anything to go by, Ileana D'Cruz is seeing Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. She was present at her birthday bash last year which noticed and then when the Tiger 3 actress appeared on Koffee With Karan, he claimed to have done math. Katrina had laughed at Karan's comment and said that he has been noticing a lot of things, calling him the Eye of Sauron.