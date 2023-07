Ileana D'Cruz is heavily pregnant right now. The actress has been sharing updates on pregnancy every now and then. However, the Mubarakan actress has kept mum on the name of her partner. It was a couple of weeks ago, Ileana shared the happy news of her life. And since then, every now and then, the Rustom beauty shares updates about her pregnancy. Just recently, Ileana D'Cruz gave an expectations vs reality of pregnancy. And it's too cute for words. Also Read - Ileana D’Cruz glows as she flaunts a full-grown baby bump in a bathroom selfie video

Ileana D'Cruz's Expectations vs reality of pregnancy

Ileana D'Cruz sent shockwaves through the industry when she announced that she is expecting her first child. And now, her cute updates are what fans look forward to nowadays. Ileana has opened an account on threads and has been sharing deets of her life sometimes. And just a couple of hours ago, Ileana shared that she thought she would have a graceful pregnancy but that's not the case. Ileana is a big goofball herself, shares that she's having a roly poly ball kinda pregnancy in which her partner has to help her get into bed. Isn't it cute? Check out her post on threads here: Also Read - Ileana D’Cruz opens up about pregnancy weight gain and it's truly inspiring

Post by @ileana_official View on Threads

Trending Now

Ileana D'Cruz on her pregnancy weight gain

Ileana had always kept her personal life private and while she shared the picture of her man, the actress did not reveal his identity per se. The Big Bull beauty shared a couple of snaps in the collage format from her date night. The pictures instantly went viral over the internet. Ileana was rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif 's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. However, neither confirmed anything about their relationship status.

Ileana did an Ask me Anything session once and she was asked about pregnancy weight gain in the chat box. The actress confessed that the question would initially trigger her a lot as people would comment away on the weight gain shamelessly. Ileana shares that the doctors also contribute in weight maintenance during pregnancy and monitor it continuously. The actress shares that over time, she has managed to accept the physical changes and love it too. She described her pregnancy journey as miraculous and humbling.

Ileana tells expecting moms to not worry about the ideal weight and pregnancy weight gain and do what they feel right and whatever makes them happy.