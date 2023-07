Ileana D’Cruz gave us a shocking surprise after she announced her pregnancy through a special media post on April 18. She is now, counting the days to welcome her firstborn. Ileana is not a shy mom-to-be when it comes to flaunting her baby bump and speaking about her pregnancy journey. This time too, the stunning B-town diva has treated fans with a mirror selfie, flaunting her now full-grown baby bump. And needless to mention, it grabbed the eyeballs of her fans in no time. Also Read - Ileana D’Cruz opens up about pregnancy weight gain and it's truly inspiring

Ileana D’Cruz flaunts full-grown baby bump

Ileana D’Cruz dropped a short video on her Instagram stories, posing in front of a bathroom mirror. Her pregnancy glow was unmissable in the video. The Barfi actress donned an all-black ensemble, comprising a sports bra, that she teamed up with pants. She made her hair in a braided, top bun. Ileana stole our hearts, flashing a beaming smile, and flaunting her full-grown baby bump. She accessorised her look with a gold-plated bangle and small-studded earrings. “Cooking up quite the bun” Ileana captioned her post. Also Read - Pregnant Ileana D’Cruz shares an adorable picture as she satisfies her pregnancy cravings

Ileana D’Cruz bump alert moment

This is not the first time that Ileana D’Cruz shelled out some major maternity goals. Earlier, the actress dropped a “Bump alert” picture on Instagram, once again showing off her baby bump. Decked up in a black, bodycon, thing-high slit dress, Ileana looked like a million bucks, exuding goofy expressions. It was evident that she was over the moon to usher the little one into her arms. Also Read - Ileana D’Cruz shares blurry picture with boyfriend as she pens a beautiful note for him; netizens say, 'He's Katrina Kaif’s brother’

Ileana D’Cruz drops major hint about her partner

Ileana D’Cruz has remained tight-lipped regarding the baby’s father, not revealing who he is. But, on June 10, the 36-year-old triggered our curiosity when she decided to share a glimpse of her mystery man on social media. Ileana, in her caption, expressed that whenever she was overcome by pregnancy mood swings, in her journey of becoming a mother for the first time, it was the “lovely man” in her life, who made sure that she was doing okay.

Ileana D’Cruz and Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel’s rumoured relationship

Speculations are rife that Ileana D’Cruz is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. Ileana first sparked dating rumours when she was spotted enjoying with Katrina, Vicky Kaushal, Sebastian, and others in the Maldives. But neither of the duo has confirmed their relationship status yet. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana D’Cruz has joined hands with filmmaker Balwinder Singh Janjua for the upcoming film Unfair And Lovely, also starring Randeep Hooda and Karan Kundrra.