Ileana D'Cruz is counting the days to welcome her little one into the world. The actress announced her pregnancy on April 18, in an adorable Instagram post. Soon after, speculations started churning out regarding the father. Some even placed their bets on Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel. But, Ileana has upheld her silence regarding the issue, not revealing the name of the baby's father. On June 23, the Barfi actress held an Ask Me Session on Instagram, where she shared a thoughtful insight about pregnancy weight gain.

Ileana D’Cruz holds Ask Me Session

"It's been a while...ask away and choose to be nice please," wrote Ileana before starting the Q&A session. Replying to her Instagram story, when a fan asked the actress, whether she was worried about the pregnancy weight gain, Ileana had a lovely answer for all expecting mothers.



Ileana D’Cruz speaks about pregnancy weight gain

Ileana started out by saying, “Ok so this question would initially really trigger me.” Citing the reasons for the “trigger” she shared that it was because people do not think twice before commenting on one’s weight while they are pregnant. According to Ileana, the doctors too indirectly contribute to making expectant mothers conscious of their weight, every time they go for a check-up, and their weights are monitored.

Ileana D’Cruz calls her pregnancy journey miraculous and wondrous

Ileana shared that she has learned to accept her body and is loving how it “has changed these past few months” while being pregnant. Although she agreed that her pregnancy journey so far has been “miraculous wondrous and humbling” the mom-to-be admitted that there were days when she was not at her best. “But I have an amazing support system and people that love me and remind me that I am making a literal little human inside me! So 'weight' does not matter,” she added.

Ileana D’Cruz advises expectant mothers to focus on being happy and healthy

Ileana’s word of advice for soon-to-be-moms was to strike out the notion of the “ideal amount of weight gain” during pregnancy and instead focus on being as happy and healthy as possible. “Listen to your body! Do what feels right to you,” she concluded, dropping a red heart emoji at the end.

Ileana D’Cruz upcoming films

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz has a couple of projects lined up in her kitty. She will next be seen in director Balwinder Singh Janjua’s Unfair And Lovely alongside Randeep Hooda. Ileana has also been roped in for an untitled project starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.