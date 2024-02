Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz who is enhancing her motherhood phase with her son Koa has been sharing pictures and videos of her little one. The actress has been breaking the internet and melting our hearts with super cute pictures of her little munchkin. Well, the actress seems to be missing her pregnancy phase after Koa was born. The actress recently shared a picture of her from last February flaunting her 4-month baby bump and left everyone in awe. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhira agrees to marry Yuvraaj; will Armaan go back to Ruhi?

Ileana shared a mirror selfie and in the black-and-white picture, she was seen donning a black bikini. The actress tied her hair into a bun and smiled as she captured her precious moment while striking a pose. The actress was seen holding her phone with one hand and holding her bump with another. Sharing the picture, the diva wrote, 'A year ago, About 4 months pregnant' with a red heart emoji. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection Day 10: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer enters the 100 crore club

Have a look at Ileana D'Cruz's post

Ileana recently even gave a sneak peek into her Valentine’s Day celebration with partner Michael Dolan. In the picture, the two were seen twinning in black outfits. The actress looked stunning in a black gown, while Michael looked dapper in a suit. She captioned the picture as, 'Happy Valentine’s Day to my studmuffin and my first real Valentine.’

On the work front, Ileana will be seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film will also feature Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the main roles. The movie will hit the theatres on 29 March.