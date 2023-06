Ileana D'Cruz's pregnancy announcement created quite a stir online, and netizens questioned her about who is the father of the child as the actress is unmarried. She even faced a lot of trolling, which the actress was prepared for, and as she embraces her first pregnancy, she has penned down an appreciation note for her boyfriend with this blurry picture of them together along with the long note where she calls him his rock. Ileana is super elated with her pregnancy, and she is enjoying this current beautiful phase of her life. And by sharing the beautiful note for her boyfriend, she praised him for being there with her throughout this journey. Ileana is due to deliver her baby this year, and she cannot wait to hold her little one.

Ileana D’Cruz shares blurry picture with boyfriend as she pens a beautiful note for him.

Ileana's post reads, " Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing…I didn't think I'd be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can't even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I'm just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon and then there's some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They're overwhelming. All consuming.".

She further adds, " And things just feel hopeless. And there's tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I'm not strong enough… And I don't know what kind of mother I will be. I really don't. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now - I think that's enough. And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore."

As Ileana dropped this post, netizens are wondering who this man is, and many are guessing if this is 's brother, whom Ileana was linked up with. This revelation was made by on his show Koffee With Karan 7. It has been reported that Sebastein Laurent Michel is in a relationship with Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz, and he is going to be the happy father of the baby. With this, Katrina Kaif is all set to become a bua. Ileana had announced her pregnancy just two months ago, and her fans were super happy for her after she shared this good news.