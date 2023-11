Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz is currently enjoying the motherhood phase and is living the best time of her life. The actress shared adorable pictures of her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan and we must say he is cute like a button. The gorgeous actress welcomed her son on August 1 and revealed the name. She left her fans stunned as she shared a full picture of her son on her social media. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - International Coffee Day 2021: 7 Bollywood celebs who swear by caffeine and cannot live WITHOUT their fav cuppa – view pics

In the picture, Koa was seen wearing a beanie cap along with some winter clothes. She captioned the picture as, 'So immensely thankful (sic),” with red heart and evil eye emojis.' Also Read - From being pregnant to abortion, attempting suicide and more: Ileana D'Cruz spills the beans on most BIZARRE rumours about herself

The actress even interacted with her fans and answered their questions. She spoke her heart out about her first reaction when she learned about her pregnancy. She said that she found out pretty much exactly one year ago that she was pregnant and it was a surreal moment when she was holding her little darling boy. She calls it a cloudy happy dream.

Ileana also disclosed the identity of her partner and her baby's father Michael Dolan. She even shared a picture of her partner from her date night. A fan asked Ileana if she was taking care of the baby as a single mother, to which she replied no.

Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The film was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati. She will be seen next in Unfair And Lovely alongside Randeep Hooda. She also has an untitled Shirsha Guha film in the pipeline.