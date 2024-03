Ileana D'Cruz is a new mommy in Bollywood. She welcomed her first child with her partner, Michael Dolan in August. They have named him Koa Phoenix Dolan. Every now and then, Ileana gives an update about her baby boy. The actress who has been setting social media on fire with her pics is now always gushing about the new mommy feelings and her little one. In her latest Instagram post, Ileana D'Cruz talked about postpartum depression and shared her selfie after a long time.

Ileana D'Cruz talks about her postpartum depression in a new Instagram post

The actress began the note by saying that it's been a while since she posted anything about herself on her gram. Well, that's because she has been super busy taking care of her little one and keeping the house. Ileana D'Cruz says she hasn't been able to find time for herself in the last few months. She reveals she is now usually in her PJs and sports a messy mom bun because her baby boy has learned to pull hair now. She has been so much on her toes that she didn't even think about clicking a selfie. The actress honestly admits that it has been very tough and talks about being sleep-deprived. Also Read - Is Ileana D’Cruz really married to partner Michael Dolan? Actress leaves fans wondering

Ileana clarifies that she is not ranting or complaining about things because her little one is the best thing that has happened to her. However, she acknowledges that postpartum depression is not discussed enough. "It’s very real. And it’s an incredibly alienating feeling," Ileana says adding that she is trying hard to make time for herself. Also Read - Ileana D'Cruz ends speculations about being a single parent; reveals she's thankful for 'baby daddy' Michael Dolan

Ileana D'Cruz talks about returning to movies

In her Instagram post, Ileana D'Cruz talked about coming back to work. She admits she hasn't been the mom who bounced back soon after delivering a child. She says she is being kinder to herself and taking her own time to get back into shape and get healthy and herself. She ascertains that she is coming back.

Ileana D'Cruz also talked about wonderful things that have happened to her in the last couple of months while she has been prioritizing taking care of her baby boy.